BISE Lahore announces inter Part 1 Result 2021 (Check Results)

Web Desk
11:35 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced BISE Lahore inter part 1 result on the annual basis.

The candidates can check the results here. The results have been announced according to the new policy announced by the Government of Punjab.

Students enrolled in the 1st-year examination have been keenly waiting for the results of the academic year 2021. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage was over 99 percent.

The rest of the candidates had not appeared in the exams. Around one lac and 55 thousand candidates had appeared in the annual examinations of Inter Part One. Around 1,210 candidates could not pass the exams.

