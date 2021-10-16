BISE Lahore announce matric results (Check Results)
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
BISE Lahore announce matric results (Check Results)
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Saturday announced the results for Matric Annual Examination 2021.

The candidates can check the results here. The results have been announced according to the new policy announced by the Government of Punjab.

  matric results by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

Meanwhile, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2021 today.

