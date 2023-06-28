Nine of a family shot dead over domestic dispute in Malakand 

PESHAWAR – Nine members of a family were killed in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over domestic dispute.

Security officials told media the victims include four women, three men and children, adding that a group of gunmen barged into their house in the Bagardara area on Tuesday night and opened indiscriminately.

They said a 12-year-old child miraculously remained safe in the attack, adding that three suspects had so far been arrested.

Another official said that the victim family’s son-in-law was involved in the attack, who killed his own wife and her relatives.

The bodies were shifted to Batkhela DHQ Hospital, and after fulfilling legal formalities, handed over to the family. A search operation is underway in the area to arrest other suspects.

Meanwhile, residents of Malakand staged a protest against the firing incident by placing the bodies of the victims on the road. They demanded immediate arrest of all suspects.