Nine of a family shot dead over domestic dispute in Malakand 

PESHAWAR – Nine members of a family were killed in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over domestic dispute.
Security officials told media the victims include four women, three men and children, adding that a group of gunmen barged into their house in the Bagardara area on Tuesday night and opened indiscriminately.
They said a 12-year-old child miraculously remained safe in the attack, adding that three suspects had so far been arrested.
Another official said that the victim family’s son-in-law was involved in the attack, who killed his own wife and her relatives.
The bodies were shifted to Batkhela DHQ Hospital, and after fulfilling legal formalities, handed over to the family. A search operation is underway in the area to arrest other suspects.
Meanwhile, residents of Malakand staged a protest against the firing incident by placing the bodies of the victims on the road. They demanded immediate arrest of all suspects.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
