Karan Johar makes a statement in suit by ace Pakistani atelier Faraz Manan

Maheen Khawaja
06:23 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Karan Johar makes a statement in suit by ace Pakistani atelier Faraz Manan
Source: Karan Johar (Instagram)

In a fashion twist that sent waves through the entertainment industry, Bollywood's maestro of style, Karan Johar, recently made headlines by choosing the avant-garde Pakistani designer, Faraz Manan, to curate his signature look for an upcoming blockbuster event.

An architect of dreams, a storyteller extraordinaire, and a fashion icon in his own right, Johar is not merely a filmmaker; he's a maestro orchestrating the symphony of emotions that captivate hearts and define a generation. Beyond the silver screen, his larger-than-life persona extends to the forefront of fashion, culture, and trendsetting, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of entertainment.

In a recent Instagram update, he showcased his style prowess through a captivating series of photos. Adorned in a sophisticated black shirt, complemented by a dazzling black blazer, and accentuated with a striking silver cross necklace, he effortlessly captured attention and redefined sartorial elegance.

"Shine on! It’s the season to….. styled by @ekalakhani in @farazmanan" he captioned the post.

Fans were ecstatic in the comment section and showered the icon with compliments.

On the work front,  he is set to produce "Jigra" alongside Apoorva Mehta, Alia, and Somen Mishra,. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated for a cinematic release on September 27, 2024.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join forces to produce "Jigra"

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

