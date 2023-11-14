Ushna Shah praises Mark Ruffalo's consistent support for Palestine

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah recently amplified Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo's admirable stance supporting Palestine. She commended Ruffalo's resilience against pressure and applauded his unwavering dedication to justice.

In a tweet, Shah notes Ruffalo's early support for Palestine, despite facing backlash in the past. She appreciates that the pressure exerted on him did not deter him this time, expressing her admiration for his consistent stand. The duo's shared commitment to speaking out against injustice is evident in Ruffalo's recent tweet, reigniting conversations about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

He was one of the first to post for Falasteen some years ago while Isntreal was on one of their murderous sprees. He had to delete the post & issue an apology. Glad to see whatever they pressurised him with didn’t work this time! Love him. https://t.co/sKI00gQU5E — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 13, 2023

Ruffalo's compelling video statement challenges the dehumanizing label of 'collateral damage' placed upon Palestinians, emphasizing their intrinsic humanity. His response to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's characterization sparks widespread discussions on social media, with Shah and others praising Ruffalo for acknowledging the Palestinians as more than statistics.

In his tweet, Ruffalo rejects the notion of Palestinians as 'collateral damage,' emphasizing their humanity and urging compassion. Shah's vocal support underscores the significance of solidarity amid controversy. As debates on the Israel-Palestine conflict persist, the duo's advocacy offers hope for a more compassionate and just resolution. In this narrative of courage, Shah's applause for the 13 Going On 30 star becomes a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility artists bear in using their platforms for positive change.



https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/1723863326378090871?s=20