Ushna Shah praises Mark Ruffalo's consistent support for Palestine

Lollywood actress Ushna Shah recently amplified Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo's admirable stance supporting Palestine. She commended Ruffalo's resilience against pressure and applauded his unwavering dedication to justice.
In a tweet, Shah notes Ruffalo's early support for Palestine, despite facing backlash in the past. She appreciates that the pressure exerted on him did not deter him this time, expressing her admiration for his consistent stand. The duo's shared commitment to speaking out against injustice is evident in Ruffalo's recent tweet, reigniting conversations about the Israel-Palestine conflict.
He was one of the first to post for Falasteen some years ago while Isntreal was on one of their murderous sprees. He had to delete the post & issue an apology. Glad to see whatever they pressurised him with didn’t work this time! Love him. https://t.co/sKI00gQU5E— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) November 13, 2023
Ruffalo's compelling video statement challenges the dehumanizing label of 'collateral damage' placed upon Palestinians, emphasizing their intrinsic humanity. His response to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's characterization sparks widespread discussions on social media, with Shah and others praising Ruffalo for acknowledging the Palestinians as more than statistics.
In his tweet, Ruffalo rejects the notion of Palestinians as 'collateral damage,' emphasizing their humanity and urging compassion. Shah's vocal support underscores the significance of solidarity amid controversy. As debates on the Israel-Palestine conflict persist, the duo's advocacy offers hope for a more compassionate and just resolution. In this narrative of courage, Shah's applause for the 13 Going On 30 star becomes a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility artists bear in using their platforms for positive change.
https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo/status/1723863326378090871?s=20
Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.
The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.
On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.75
|80.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.5
|77.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.49
|771.49
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.13
|41.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.66
|753.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.99
|320.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.
On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.