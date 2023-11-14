TV star Najiba Faiz hit by video leak scandal

Najiba Faiz is a resilient storyteller whose journey began as a child artist on PTV. Born amidst the turmoil of the Afghan war, her family sought refuge in Pakistan, where Najiba later emerged as a force in the entertainment industry.

Best known for her captivating roles in Sang e Mar Mar, Kaala Jadu Season 2, Angoori Sawaan and Khuda k Liye, Najiba is not just an actress but also a trailblazer.

A graduate of Abdul Wali Khan University with a degree in journalism, Najiba's career spans from being the first Pashtoon woman programme manager at AVT Channels to hosting the "Morning Show" at AVT Khyber for seven consecutive years. Her versatility shines through as she seamlessly navigates dramas with Geo TV, Hum TV, ARY Digital, Express Entertainment and TVOne.

Breaking barriers, she made her film debut in the blockbuster "Khuda k Liye" in 2008, portraying a Pashtoon girl. her influence extends beyond borders; she's hosted International Musical Concerts in Dubai, India, Malaysia and London.

In a recent surge on social media, her hashtag gained traction as rumours circulated about a potentially leaked video. While some fans expressed concern over the perceived invasion of privacy, others resorted to derogatory remarks on Twitter.

Earlier, Aliza Sehar, known for her TikTok fame through the channel "Aliza Sehar Vlogs," also became entangled in a controversy surrounding a leaked video a couple of weeks ago.