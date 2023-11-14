  

Search

LifestyleViral

TV star Najiba Faiz hit by video leak scandal

Web Desk
07:31 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Najiba Faiz
Source: social media

Najiba Faiz is a resilient storyteller whose journey began as a child artist on PTV. Born amidst the turmoil of the Afghan war, her family sought refuge in Pakistan, where Najiba later emerged as a force in the entertainment industry.

Best known for her captivating roles in Sang e Mar Mar, Kaala Jadu Season 2, Angoori Sawaan and Khuda k Liye, Najiba is not just an actress but also a trailblazer.

A graduate of Abdul Wali Khan University with a degree in journalism, Najiba's career spans from being the first Pashtoon woman programme manager at AVT Channels to hosting the "Morning Show" at AVT Khyber for seven consecutive years. Her versatility shines through as she seamlessly navigates dramas with Geo TV, Hum TV, ARY Digital, Express Entertainment and TVOne.

Breaking barriers, she made her film debut in the blockbuster "Khuda k Liye" in 2008, portraying a Pashtoon girl. her influence extends beyond borders; she's hosted International Musical Concerts in Dubai, India, Malaysia and London.

In a recent surge on social media, her hashtag gained traction as rumours circulated about a potentially leaked video. While some fans expressed concern over the perceived invasion of privacy, others resorted to derogatory remarks on Twitter.

Earlier, Aliza Sehar, known for her TikTok fame through the channel "Aliza Sehar Vlogs," also became entangled in a controversy surrounding a leaked video a couple of weeks ago.

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:24 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Inside Rasikh Ismail Khan's star studded birthday bash

01:41 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Aliza Sehar's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

06:06 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

WATCH: Romaisa Khan shows off dance moves in latest video

09:41 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey becomes Sexiest Man Alive at 57

10:30 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

After Rashmika Mandanna video, Katrina Kaif's deepfake picture from ...

01:32 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Ayesha Akram video scandal: Who leaked TikTokers’ private clip ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Punjab boards all set to introduce new marking system for matric, inter exams

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, other currencies - Check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.

The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 306 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.75 80.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.49 771.49
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.13 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 745.66 753.66
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 317.99 320.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices up in Pakistan - Check today rate 14 November 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: