How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine

LAHORE - As we all are going through self- isolation following the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, our body is now adjusting to a new routine. Skin, the largest organ in our body, might also have a hard time figuring out what is happening and freak out in one way or another.

Take a look at the list below of ways to take care of your skin amid the pandemic.

Get enough sleep: Sleeping is imperative for your overall healthy life. Healthy sleeping behaviour includes falling asleep easily within 15-20 minutes of lying down to sleep; regularly sleeping for a total of seven to nine hours in a 24-hour period; having continuous sleep and not having long periods of lying awake when you wish to be sleeping, and waking up feeling fresh and alert.

If you don’t get enough sleep, your body will release more cortisol, the stress hormone that can cause acne or psoriasis.

Work out routinely: Working out will help your body to burn cortisone, which is a good way to reduce stress and help keep your skin clear. However, remember to immediately take a shower after exercising.

Wear moisturizer: Many dermatologists have predicted that people would sit around in air-conditioned rooms more often than in pre-coronavirus times. This can cause your skin to be exposed to dry air for a longer time.

Don’t go too far with skincare: You should brace yourself with an experimental skincare routine now that you have so much time on your hands. Use skin masks, peels and exfoliators only with caution.

“All of that exfoliating and peeling affects your skin’s acid mantle. You have good bacteria and bad bacteria. You don’t want to get rid of all your good stuff. If you overtreat, your pH levels go up and that can lead to skin problems,” according to medical research. If you over-wash, you are stripping the natural oils, so your skin will start producing more.

Moisturize your hands: The number-one COVID-19 preventive measure is to wash your hands, so naturally, by now, you will be washing your hands more often than you used to. However, always remember to moisturize your hands after washing.

With the lockdown being in effect, it might be harder to purchase your skincare supplies. However, you still can make your own skincare with things you may find in your kitchen. We can use coconut oil to help with eczema and blocked pores. Some doctors have also recommended castor oil, which is a source of triglycerides, ricinoleic, and other fatty acids. Triglycerides help retain moisture in the skin while ricinoleic works as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Stay home, stay safe!