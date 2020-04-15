Mehwish Hayat calls out India for using COVID-19 to fuel Islamophobia
Web Desk
01:56 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistani beauty with brains Mehwish Hayat has accused India of fuelling the rise of Islamophobia in the difficult time of coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing an article on her Twitter, the actress wrote: “Just came across this article. When the world is uniting to fight against a common enemy, our neighbours are using this pandemic as a way of spewing further hatred and dividing people. Why do they discriminate when the virus doesn’t? This is shameful!” Mehwish said in the tweet.

 Earlier, Mehwish urged the people to donate whatever one can to PM’s Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

 She also urged the people to stay at home to save lives, as even the most minor negligence can put many lives in danger. In an important video message on her Instagram handle, the Load Wedding actress said: “Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge currently, how we behave now will decide the fate of our generations to come.”

The Load Wedding starlet had paid rich tribute to doctors and paramedics as front liners in the fight against coronavirus and appealed to the government and relevant authorities to make it the priority that the medical staff has the right protective care to carry out their jobs easily.

 “Front line medical staffs have to have the right protective equipment to fight COVID-19 or the situation will deteriorate rapidly,” she said.

