Sanam Saeed is thankful for safely returning home after being stuck in Thailand

After over two weeks of being stranded in Thailand, the cast and crew of Ishrat made in China finally came back to Pakistan on Tuesday.

The cast and crew members of the upcoming film, which include actors Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Mohib Mirza, Shamoon Abbasi and Imam Said were stuck in Thailand as flights kept getting cancelled amid fears of coronavirus pandemic.

Sanam took to Instagram to express her gratitude for all those who made their return possible. “Thank you to all those who made every effort in every way possible to get us and the many other Pakistanis stranded in Thailand on this flight today. Pray, we all reach safely in good health and spirit. To anyone else still stranded in other places be patient, stay positive,” she said.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor also reassured Pakistanis stuck in a similar situation that the authorities are doing their best to help them out. “Friends, family, colleagues, the government, the media, officials, the army, organizations, unions, and many more are doing their best to get everyone home safely. Will try to update everyone on the process so that other travelers are less anxious and prepared,” she said.

The shoot for Ishrat Made In China had begun in Thailand before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

