Quetta lawyer's murder FIR dismissed against Imran Khan, claims PTI counsel

ISLAMABAD – A court has dismissed a first information report (FIR) registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over alleged involvement in murder of a Supreme Court lawyer in Quetta, the former premier’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha claimed on Monday.

Panjutha in a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, celebrated the quashing of the case against the PTI chief.

"The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta," he announced without sharing further details. He said that Imran Khan had emerged victorious against another false case.

In June, Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who had moved a petition against Imran Khan for alleged treason, was killed in Quetta. The legal eagle was shot dead by armed bikers in a drive-by shooting. Later, a case was registered against the PTI chief over murder abetment charges.