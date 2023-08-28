Quetta lawyer's murder FIR dismissed against Imran Khan, claims PTI counsel

ISLAMABAD – A court has dismissed a first information report (FIR) registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over alleged involvement in murder of a Supreme Court lawyer in Quetta, the former premier’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha claimed on Monday.
Panjutha in a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, celebrated the quashing of the case against the PTI chief.
"The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan in Bijli Road police station in Quetta," he announced without sharing further details. He said that Imran Khan had emerged victorious against another false case.
In June, Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who had moved a petition against Imran Khan for alleged treason, was killed in Quetta. The legal eagle was shot dead by armed bikers in a drive-by shooting. Later, a case was registered against the PTI chief over murder abetment charges.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 28, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
