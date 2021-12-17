Flight, train operations suspended as smog blankets Punjab
Web Desk
11:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Flight, train operations suspended as smog blankets Punjab
Share

LAHORE – The flight and train operations in some cities of Punjab suspended as the central and southern areas of the province remained blanketed by smog on Friday.

Several flights from the Lahore and Sialkot airports faced delays due to the critical smog situation. Four flights scheduled for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad.

The schedule of trains from Karachi and Quetta was also affected.

Meanwhile, motorways were blocked for traffic at different spots after reports of several traffic accidents.

M2 from Bhera, M4 from Shershah to Shamkot and M5 from the Jalalpur interchange to Shershah and from Rohri to Guddu have been blocked.

The motorway police have advised the citizens to drive safe and avoid unnecessary travel.

Lahore has consistently been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world on the Air Quality Index for some time now.

Smog forces closure of schools, offices in Lahore ... 05:46 PM | 22 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – The Punjab government Monday decided to close private and government schools in the provincial capital ...

More From This Category
US acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts to meet FATF ...
11:51 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Sanctions, assets freeze cripple Afghanistan's ...
10:18 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
China promises high-quality development of CPEC
09:10 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Covid-19 takes 14 more lives in Pakistan
08:40 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
PML-N’s Rana Saleem defeats PTI’s Noreen Daha ...
11:40 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed after ...
08:19 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veena Malik's new dance video goes viral
05:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr