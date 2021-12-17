Flight, train operations suspended as smog blankets Punjab
LAHORE – The flight and train operations in some cities of Punjab suspended as the central and southern areas of the province remained blanketed by smog on Friday.
Several flights from the Lahore and Sialkot airports faced delays due to the critical smog situation. Four flights scheduled for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad.
The schedule of trains from Karachi and Quetta was also affected.
Meanwhile, motorways were blocked for traffic at different spots after reports of several traffic accidents.
M2 from Bhera, M4 from Shershah to Shamkot and M5 from the Jalalpur interchange to Shershah and from Rohri to Guddu have been blocked.
The motorway police have advised the citizens to drive safe and avoid unnecessary travel.
Lahore has consistently been ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world on the Air Quality Index for some time now.
Smog forces closure of schools, offices in Lahore ... 05:46 PM | 22 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab government Monday decided to close private and government schools in the provincial capital ...
