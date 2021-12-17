Winter vacations in schools to start from January 3: NCOC
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided the winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country will begin from January 3, 2022.
The date was finalised during a meeting of the NCOC, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, held to review the rescheduling of winter vacations.
The meeting decided that the areas affected by extreme weather conditions or fog are exempted from the decision. Provincial authorities will notify accordingly, the NCOC said.
In a tweet the NCOC wrote, “During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan. Federating units will issue notifications accordingly.”
During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan. Federating units will issue notifications accordingly.— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 17, 2021
