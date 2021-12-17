English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex
Web Desk
02:12 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex
Share

English woman cricketer Sarah Taylor cannot wait for Mohammad Rizwan to join the Sussex camp so she can pick his brains on the sport.

Taylor, who currently plays for England and Sussex county, was thrilled to hear that Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan had signed with Sussex.

Rizwan will enjoy his maiden stint in county cricket next year after Sussex confirmed that the Pakistani cricketer will join the team in April and will be available for both the county championship and the T20 Blast.

Sarah Taylor tweeted: "Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak! Awesome signing," she tweeted with an emoji.

"Sussex Cricket is extremely excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season," a statement from the English county read.

"Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia’s tour of Pakistan that concludes in early April. He will then be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July," it added.

Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record 10:22 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan’s openers, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, have become the first pair in T20I cricket to ...

More From This Category
Remington Pharma/CD qualify for Brighto Paints ...
12:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2021
Rizwan becomes first batsman in T20 history to ...
10:01 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record
10:22 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Pakistan-West Indies ODI series postponed after ...
08:19 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara bag ...
11:28 AM | 16 Dec, 2021
PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep West Indies in T20I ...
10:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan's dance video goes viral
03:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr