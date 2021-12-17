English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex
Share
English woman cricketer Sarah Taylor cannot wait for Mohammad Rizwan to join the Sussex camp so she can pick his brains on the sport.
Taylor, who currently plays for England and Sussex county, was thrilled to hear that Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan had signed with Sussex.
Rizwan will enjoy his maiden stint in county cricket next year after Sussex confirmed that the Pakistani cricketer will join the team in April and will be available for both the county championship and the T20 Blast.
Sarah Taylor tweeted: "Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak! Awesome signing," she tweeted with an emoji.
Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak ! 👏👏 Awesome signing ☺️ #GOSBTS https://t.co/9YRGd5mi2e— Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) December 16, 2021
"Sussex Cricket is extremely excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season," a statement from the English county read.
"Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia’s tour of Pakistan that concludes in early April. He will then be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July," it added.
Sussex Cricket is excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. 🌟 🤝— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) December 16, 2021
Welcome to Sussex, @iMRizwanPak! 🙌 🇵🇰 #GOSBTS
Babar and Rizwan set new T20 partnership record 10:22 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan’s openers, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, have become the first pair in T20I cricket to ...
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Soil drenching and its benefits12:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
-
- OPPO showcases its very first foldable smartphone – the OPPO Find N ...03:00 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan ...02:12 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Winter vacations: Punjab to close schools from December 23, LHC told01:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
-
- Veena Malik's new dance video goes viral05:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- Rambo and Sahiba’s hilarious video on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding ...05:00 PM | 16 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021