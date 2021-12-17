English cricketer Sarah Taylor excited to work with Mohammad Rizwan at Sussex

English woman cricketer Sarah Taylor cannot wait for Mohammad Rizwan to join the Sussex camp so she can pick his brains on the sport.

Taylor, who currently plays for England and Sussex county, was thrilled to hear that Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan had signed with Sussex.

Rizwan will enjoy his maiden stint in county cricket next year after Sussex confirmed that the Pakistani cricketer will join the team in April and will be available for both the county championship and the T20 Blast.

Sarah Taylor tweeted: "Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak! Awesome signing," she tweeted with an emoji.

"Sussex Cricket is extremely excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season," a statement from the English county read.

"Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia’s tour of Pakistan that concludes in early April. He will then be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July," it added.

Sussex Cricket is excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. 🌟 🤝



Welcome to Sussex, @iMRizwanPak! 🙌 🇵🇰 #GOSBTS — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) December 16, 2021