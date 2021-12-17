Winter vacations: Punjab to close schools from December 23, LHC told
ISLAMABAD – The Punjab government on Friday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that it was ready to commence winter vacations from December 23 to the first week of January.
Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court was hearing the petitions of Shiraz Zaka and Azhar Siddique regarding smog. The government lawyer informed the court the Punjab government was ready to close the educational institutions from December 23 to the first week of January.
The court sought notification of the holidays at the next hearing and adjourned the case hearing until December 20.
The LHC judge pointed out that no concrete and effective measures have been taken to check smog. He said that holidays in educational institutions would reduce the intensity of smog and also improve the flow of traffic.
On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided the winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country will begin from January 3, 2021.
In a tweet the NCOC wrote, “During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan. Federating units will issue notifications accordingly.”
During today’s NCOC session, it is decided that Winter vacation in education sector will start from 3rd January 22 apart from Fog / Smog hit districts of Pakistan. Federating units will issue notifications accordingly.— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 17, 2021
