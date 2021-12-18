Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 18 December 2021
09:06 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 18, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Selling
|US Dollar
|180.5
|181.8
|Euro
|201
|202.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|237
|239.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|49.5
|50
|Saudi Riyal
|47.4
|49
|Australian Dollar
|126.5
|128
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|139
|141
|China Yuan
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|129
|130.5
|Swedish Korona
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|4.8
|4.9
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- Drenching in farm animals12:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
- Organic Media09:44 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan hosts OIC’s Council of FMs session today after 41 years09:53 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan reports 357 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours09:27 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 December 202108:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- OIC secretary general calls on FM Qureshi as Pakistan prepares for ...11:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
Humayun Saeed receives UAE’s Golden Visa
06:38 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Nabeel Zuberi's wedding picture storms the internet05:24 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- Junaid and Ayesha's wedding festivities come to end with stunning ...10:03 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen all set to launch her beauty brand06:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021