Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 18 December 2021
Web Desk
09:06 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 18, 2021 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Selling
US Dollar 180.5 181.8
Euro 201 202.5
UK Pound Sterling 237 239.5
U.A.E Dirham 49.5 50
Saudi Riyal 47.4 49
Australian Dollar 126.5 128
Bahrain Dinar 386.85 388.6
Canadian Dollar 139 141
China Yuan 23.5 23.9
Danish Krone 23.5 23.8
Hong Kong Dollar 16.75 17
Indian Rupee 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar 481.8 484.3
Malaysian Ringgit 36.5 36.85
New Zealand Dollar 96.55 97.25
Norwegians Krone 17.5 17.75
Omani Riyal 392.75 394.78
Qatari Riyal 39.9 40.5
Singapore Dollar 129 130.5
Swedish Korona 18.5 18.75
Swiss Franc 159.9 160.8
Thai Bhat 4.8 4.9

