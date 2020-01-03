2,080 billion rupees taxes collected during last six months, says Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has said that 2,080 billion rupees tax collection has been made during the last six months.

Talking to a private news channel, he said approximately 21 billion rupees have also been collected from five export sectors.

The Chairman FBR said the present government has set new targets for tax collection while documentation of jewellery industry would also be streamlined.

Replying to a question, he said the government is going to introduce "point of sales system" on restaurants as they are charging 16 percent tax from their customers, but they least bother to deposit tax to the concerned department, the Radio Pakistan reported.

To another question, Shabbar Zaidi replied that there are some areas in the Real Estate business, where an effective evaluation is required to check the system.