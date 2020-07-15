Int’l airlines issue new travel advisory for Pakistani passengers amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - Several International airlines have issued a new travel advisory, making coronavirus test mandatory for all Pakistani passengers.

According to media details, Qatar Airways, Etihad and Emirates airlines have said that all passengers from Pakistan, who wish to travel abroad, are required to show that they were tested for the novel coronavirus within four days.

While sharing a list of approved laboratories in Pakistan on their respective websites, the airlines have made it compulsory for all travelers flying out of Pakistan to present a negative laboratory-issued COVID-19 test before they can board the plane.

Passengers ought to complete the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests within 72 hours of their flight departure.