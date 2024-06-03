Search

Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

06:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Monday. 

The quake's epicenter was 15km from Karachi in northeast, with a depth of 22 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, DHA phase II, Old City area, II Changrigarh Road and others areas. 

No damages have been reported so far after the earthquake. 

Earlier in April, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale jolted Malir district of Karachi.  

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) had confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Kathore and Gadap Town.

The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, it said.

