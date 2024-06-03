Earthquake jolts Pakistani port city of Karachi

KARACHI – A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Monday.
The quake's epicenter was 15km from Karachi in northeast, with a depth of 22 kilometers.
Tremors were felt in Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, DHA phase II, Old City area, II Changrigarh Road and others areas.
No damages have been reported so far after the earthquake.
Earlier in April, an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale jolted Malir district of Karachi.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) had confirmed that tremors were felt in Malir, Landhi, Quaidabad, Kathore and Gadap Town.
The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, it said.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 3, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
