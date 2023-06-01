Search

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 1, 2023

Web Desk 08:20 AM | 1 Jun, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 1, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 310.9 314.15
Euro EUR 330 333.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.5 386.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.8 85.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.2 83
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.25 766.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 229.2
China Yuan CNY 40.26 40.66
Danish Krone DKK 41.04 41.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.17 936.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.79 174.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.96 748.96
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.04 317.54
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Rupee gains massive recovery against US dollar after SBP relaxes rules for banks

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.

This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.

According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.

The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.

In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”

Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.

Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.

Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – June 1, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 230,500  PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 230,500  PKR 2125

