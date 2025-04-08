PIA airhostess assaulted for stopping passenger from smoking on Paris-bound flight

ISLAMABAD –A passenger on a Paris-bound flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) physically assaulted an airhostess for stopping him from smoking.

Reports said the passenger, identified as Safir, lost control and assaulted the flight attendant after she asked him to refrain from smoking.

During the incident, a flight steward tried to intervene to protect the flight attendant, but the passenger also engaged in a scuffle with him.

Before the flight landed at Paris airport, the captain contacted air traffic control and requested security personnel to be on standby.

Upon landing in Paris, security officials arrested the passenger.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed the incident and stated that the security authorities had recorded the flight attendant’s statement.

Last month, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight traveling from Jeddah to Lahore has been grounded after an incident during its journey. According to PIA sources, flight PK 860 was carrying 300 passengers and crew members on board.

It was later revealed that the aircraft collided with a bird mid-flight, causing damage to the plane. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft was grounded for inspection. PIA’s aircraft engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage to ensure the aircraft is safe for future flights.