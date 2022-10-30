INDvSA: South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup clash 

PERTH – South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the important Super 12 match at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss. They only managed to post 133 runs on the board, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav who scored 68 runs in no time.

South African bowler Nigidi picked up three wickets and Parnell grabbed three important wickets.

In reply, South Africa chased down the target in the last over for the loss of five wickets.

David Miller and Markram scored half centuries.

A thrilling win for South Africa and it takes them to the top of the table in Group 2

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh