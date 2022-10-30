INDvSA: South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup clash 

Web Desk
05:41 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
INDvSA: South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup clash 
Source: screengrabs
Share

PERTH – South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the important Super 12 match at Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss. They only managed to post 133 runs on the board, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav who scored 68 runs in no time.  

South African bowler Nigidi picked up three wickets and Parnell grabbed three important wickets. 

In reply, South Africa chased down the target in the last over for the loss of five wickets.

David Miller and Markram scored half centuries. 

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

More From This Category
BANvZIM: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in T20 World ...
02:05 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer ...
01:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
PAKvNED: Pakistan finally register first win in ...
02:54 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Wasim Akram talks about his cocaine addiction in ...
11:17 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
NZvSL: Phillips, Boult power New Zealand to beat ...
05:52 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Shadab Khan breaks down in tears after Pakistan's ...
10:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Karan Johar watches "The Legend of Maula Jatt" in Dubai
04:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr