Revised school and college timings announced for Ramzan

The Federal Directorate of Education has officially announced revised school and college timings for the holy month of Ramzan, aiming to facilitate students and teachers while maintaining uninterrupted academic activities.

According to the issued notification, single-shift institutions will follow an adjusted schedule from Monday to Thursday, operating from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while on Fridays, they will function from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will run from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM from Monday to Friday. Meanwhile, the evening shift will take place from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the evening shift will commence later, operating from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

This adjustment aims to accommodate students and faculty members during Ramzan, ensuring a balance between academic commitments and religious observances.