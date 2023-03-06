Politicians, celebrities grieved over Qavi Khan’s death

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and other politicians have expressed their condolences over the death of Pakistani senior actor Qavi Khan, who passed away at the age of 80.

Khan was in Canada for treatment, where he breathed his last after a prolonged illness. Soon after the news broke out, condolences started pouring in.

President Arif Alvi condoled his death and called the demise of the legendary actor an irreparable loss for the field of art.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا معروف اداکار قوی خان کے انتقال پر اظہار تعزیت



پاکستان ایک عظیم فنکار سے محروم ہوگیا، صدر مملکت



فن کے لیے مرحوم کی خدمات کو کبھی فراموش نہیں کیا جائے گا، صدر مملکت



صدر مملکت کا مرحوم کے لواحقین سے ہمدردی اور تعزیت کا اظہار — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 6, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too expressed grief over the death of Qavi Khan. He prayed for the departed soul and extended condolences to the family.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan.

Imran Khan expressed condolences on his death. 'Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family,' the PTI chief said.

Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 5, 2023

The demise of the senior actor was regretted by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz who offered condolences.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی سینئر نائب صدر اور چیف آرگنائزر مریم نواز کا لیجنڈری اداکار محمد قوی خان کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس



محمد قوی خان پاکستان میں ڈرامے کے بانیوں میں شمار ہوتے تھے @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/sUCMSD50Cj — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 5, 2023

Legendary Pakistani artist Qavi Khan has passed away! He will be remembered as one of the finest artists of Pakistani industry with countless unforgettable performances! I still remember meeting him on the sets as a kid.😥



إنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/WdoP1O6YpW — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) March 5, 2023

Sad to hear about M. Qavi Khan’s passing away. We grew up watching him on television & films. An actor par excellence, someone who impacted the screen, & came up as the best in his genre, every role he performed had a touch of class.

(إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ) pic.twitter.com/709dtb6Yo5 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) March 6, 2023

Condolences pour in from Lollywood

Singer and actor Ali Zafar took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor. The Dear Zindagi star remembered Qavi as an institution in himself who deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace, wrote the singer.

The great Qavi Khan sahab is no more. Though I never had the honor to work with him, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege. He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace. #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/5k6fUPypN2 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 6, 2023

What a terrible news…Qavi Khan sahib’s stature in the industry will remain unmatched. For several of us, he was a living institution to learn not just acting but about life too. May Allah grant him highest place in jannah tul Firdous . Aameen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zezB1RR9gF — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 5, 2023

Beloved #QaviKhan sb , Allah ke hawaley .

App jaisa na koi tha , na koi hai aur na koi hoga 💔

Will miss you dearly . pic.twitter.com/sWet6y8LBn — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) March 6, 2023

It was truly an honour sharing the screen with you sir 🙏🏽 إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ #QaviKhan pic.twitter.com/ve6mycE9Hc — Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) March 5, 2023

Qavi Khan was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country, with a career spanning over four decades. For his high achievements in the industry, Khan had been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Nigar Awards, and a Pride of Performance.

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in Pakistani theater, and also worked in over 200 films.

Khan married in 1968 and had four children all of whom decided to settle abroad.