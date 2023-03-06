Search

Politicians, celebrities grieved over Qavi Khan’s death

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 6 Mar, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and other politicians have expressed their condolences over the death of Pakistani senior actor Qavi Khan, who passed away at the age of 80.

Khan was in Canada for treatment, where he breathed his last after a prolonged illness. Soon after the news broke out, condolences started pouring in.

President Arif Alvi condoled his death and called the demise of the legendary actor an irreparable loss for the field of art.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too expressed grief over the death of Qavi Khan. He prayed for the departed soul and extended condolences to the family.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Qavi Khan.

Imran Khan expressed condolences on his death. 'Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers & condolences go to his family,' the PTI chief said.

The demise of the senior actor was regretted by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz who offered condolences. 

Condolences pour in from Lollywood

Singer and actor Ali Zafar took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late actor. The Dear Zindagi star remembered Qavi as an institution in himself who deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace, wrote the singer. 

Qavi Khan was one of the most respected and revered actors in the country, with a career spanning over four decades. For his high achievements in the industry, Khan had been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Nigar Awards, and a Pride of Performance.

Born in Peshawar, Khan started his acting career in the 1960s and worked in numerous popular TV dramas, including "Dhoop Kinare," "Ankahi," "Tanhaiyan," and "Humsafar," among many others. He was also a prominent figure in Pakistani theater, and also worked in over 200 films.

Khan married in 1968 and had four children all of whom decided to settle abroad.

