Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised

Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22, due to dehydration.

Doctors at KD Hospital confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan was suffering from dehydration. The previous day, a play-off match between KKR and SRH took place in Ahmedabad, for which SRK had arrived two days prior.

Following the match, SRK and the team reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad late at night, receiving a grand welcome upon arrival.

When his condition worsened the next morning, SRK was taken to KD Hospital around 1 pm. Currently, his health is stable, and doctors have advised him to get plenty of rest.

Later, SRK's wife, designer Gauri Khan, businessman Jay Mehta, and actor Juhi Chawla were seen visiting the hospital to check on him.

Ahmedabad, like many parts of India, has been experiencing high temperatures. The temperature in Gujarat's capital reached around 45 degrees, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the city.