Search

Pakistan

UAE promises $10 billion investment in Pakistan following PM Shehbaz's visit

07:53 PM | 23 May, 2024
uae investment in pakistan

In a significant development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pledged to invest an additional $10 billion in Pakistan. This announcement came during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The promise of investment marks a major achievement for the cash-strapped South Asian country, which is actively seeking foreign investment to alleviate its financial challenges. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on a day-long visit to the Gulf state, expressed optimism about the future economic trajectory of Pakistan, stating that the "begging bowl is broken."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government has been exploring various avenues to attract investment from allied nations to bolster its economy, enhance foreign reserves, and curb soaring inflation. This substantial pledge from the UAE is expected to provide much-needed support in these efforts.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi underscores the deepening economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE. It highlights the UAE's confidence in Pakistan's economic potential and its willingness to support its economic stabilization initiatives. This investment is anticipated to stimulate various sectors within Pakistan, fostering economic growth and development.

As Pakistan navigates through its financial straits, the $10 billion investment from the UAE is a promising step towards economic recovery and stability, offering hope for a more prosperous future for the nation.

Pakistan

07:53 PM | 23 May, 2024

UAE promises $10 billion investment in Pakistan following PM ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

06:07 PM | 23 May, 2024

Pakistan decides to revamp passport policy for ‘married women’

05:39 PM | 23 May, 2024

Job openings announced for Pakistan's nursing staff: Check Eligibility

04:55 PM | 23 May, 2024

Prisoner gang-raped by fellow inmates in Adiala jail

Pakistan

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

11:32 AM | 21 May, 2024

Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:53 PM | 23 May, 2024

UAE promises $10 billion investment in Pakistan following PM Shehbaz's visit

Gold & Silver

02:16 PM | 23 May, 2024

Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: