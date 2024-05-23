Miss Universe Pakistan 2024: Juvaria Abbasi's daughter Anzela Abbasi joins list of Top 21

Pakistani celebrities are known for their versatile fashion choices, and starlet Anzela Abbasi has revamped her public image with a bold and sassy style statement. The model's social media presence showcases her edgy and chic fashion sense, impressing many while irking others.
Anzela Abbasi, daughter of Pakistani actor duo Juvaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, has been shortlisted in Top 21 for the Miss Universe Pakistan beauty contest.
Recently, the Haqeeqat star shared several pictures on social media, where she was seen smoking cigarettes. This caused outrage among some fans.
Anzela Abbasi made her debut in 2016 with "Gila," and has since appeared in "Baby" and "Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi."
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.