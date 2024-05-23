Search

Miss Universe Pakistan 2024: Juvaria Abbasi's daughter Anzela Abbasi joins list of Top 21

09:15 PM | 23 May, 2024
Pakistani celebrities are known for their versatile fashion choices, and starlet Anzela Abbasi has revamped her public image with a bold and sassy style statement. The model's social media presence showcases her edgy and chic fashion sense, impressing many while irking others.

Anzela Abbasi, daughter of Pakistani actor duo Juvaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, has been shortlisted in Top 21 for the Miss Universe Pakistan beauty contest.

Recently, the Haqeeqat star shared several pictures on social media, where she was seen smoking cigarettes. This caused outrage among some fans.

Anzela Abbasi made her debut in 2016 with "Gila," and has since appeared in "Baby" and "Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi."

