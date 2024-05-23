Jobs in Malaysia for Pakistani nurses

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has announced job openings for Pakistani nursing staff in Malaysia, with a demand for around 100 female nurses to work in a health firm in the Southeast Asian country.
According to an official, the demand for female nursing staff in Malaysia is increasing due to the high quality and expertise of Pakistani healthcare workers already employed in Malaysian hospitals.
To apply, candidates must have a diploma in nursing or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, registration with the Nursing Council, and at least three years of related work experience in a hospital setting.
The selected candidates will receive a basic monthly salary of RM3,000-RM4,500, along with various allowances, including a general nursing allowance, a specialized allowance for ICU and OT, and a degree allowance.
The employment contract also includes a salary review and bonus upon completion of the contract period.
Interested applicants can apply through the OEC website with a deadline of June 5.
UAN: 0311-0011-632
Email: helpdesk@oec.gov.pk
Applicants will need to submit/attach the deposited bank challan amounting to Rs1000/- generated at the time of online application submission.
This is a great opportunity for Pakistan's nursing staff to work abroad and gain valuable experience in a high-demand field.
An OEC official emphasized that the corporation is committed to providing job opportunities for Pakistanis abroad and ensuring their welfare and protection.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
