Jobs in Malaysia for Pakistani nurses

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has announced job openings for Pakistani nursing staff in Malaysia, with a demand for around 100 female nurses to work in a health firm in the Southeast Asian country.

According to an official, the demand for female nursing staff in Malaysia is increasing due to the high quality and expertise of Pakistani healthcare workers already employed in Malaysian hospitals.

To apply, candidates must have a diploma in nursing or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, registration with the Nursing Council, and at least three years of related work experience in a hospital setting.

The selected candidates will receive a basic monthly salary of RM3,000-RM4,500, along with various allowances, including a general nursing allowance, a specialized allowance for ICU and OT, and a degree allowance.

The employment contract also includes a salary review and bonus upon completion of the contract period.

How to Apply and Deadline

Interested applicants can apply through the OEC website with a deadline of June 5.

Help Desk for More Information

UAN: 0311-0011-632

Email: helpdesk@oec.gov.pk

Applicants will need to submit/attach the deposited bank challan amounting to Rs1000/- generated at the time of online application submission.

This is a great opportunity for Pakistan's nursing staff to work abroad and gain valuable experience in a high-demand field.

An OEC official emphasized that the corporation is committed to providing job opportunities for Pakistanis abroad and ensuring their welfare and protection.