SBP releases latest figures on Pakistan's foreign reserves

Web Desk
10:58 PM | 23 May, 2024
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported a slight increase in the country's total liquid foreign reserves, reaching $14,585.4 million for the week ending May 17.

On Thursday, the SBP announced that its foreign reserves saw a modest rise of $22 million, bringing the total to $9,157 million.

During the same period, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5,428.4 million. This slight growth indicates a stable financial outlook for the country.

For comparison, in the previous week ending May 10, the total liquid foreign reserves were $14,626.4 million, with the SBP holding $9,135.5 million and commercial banks holding $5,490.9 million.

In Jan 2023, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports.

At that time, Pakistan was locked in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release much-needed money under a stalled bailout programme. A successful outcome with the IMF helped to release money from other platforms that were looking for a greenlight from the lender.
 
 

Gold & Silver

02:16 PM | 23 May, 2024

Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

