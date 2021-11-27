Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza launch their customised fragrance
Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik and wife Sania Mirza have finally unveiled their recent collaboration with one of the leading fragrance brands of Pakistan in a dazzling extravaganza.
Malik alongside Mirza who is a tennis star were spotted at the lavish event that happened yesterday in Karachi. The leading brand introduced fragrances associated with the sport power-couple.
The star-studded event was a huge success and popular faces from the entertainment and fashion vicinity were spotted. Ayesha Omar, Sadia Imam, Anoushey Ashraf, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddique and many others were spotted.
The Bulbulay star who had previously appeared in a sizzling photoshoot with Malik also graced the event. Her presence rose many eyebrows and keyboard warriors did not hesitate from trolling her.
Earlier, Mirza and Malik uploaded a teaser for the launch on their social media handles that left the fans puzzled about their new project.
Back in 2010, Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and eversince their marriage, the sports power couple enjoys the limelight in both Pakistan and India.
