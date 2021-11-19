PM Imran announces Rs35b subsidy on construction of houses for low income people

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is providing subsidy and incentivising construction industry to help low income people to have their own houses.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony during his visit to Naya Pakistan Housing Authority’s project Farash Town Apartments in Islamabad on Friday.

The prime minister said Rs35 billion had been allocated for subsidy on construction of houses for the low income people. He said the government would provide Rs 300,000 subsidy on every house for the first one hundred thousand units.

Imran Khan said while one hundred thousand apartments are under construction, the process will now speedily move forward as the structure of the system has been finalized.

He said the construction industry has been incentivized in different ways including tax relief. He said One Window Operation has also been started to facilitate the construction sector.

Regarding Farash Town Apartments, the Prime Minister said of the total 4400 apartments, 2000 each have been allocated for low income people and middle income people and four hundred apartments will be provided to slum dwellers.