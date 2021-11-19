PM Imran wishes Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday greeted millions of Sikhs across the world on the occasion of the 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion.

Imran Khan took to Twitter and welcomed thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan.

PM Imran wrote, “Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.”

Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed Sikhs through the 4.7km visa-free Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikhs on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

On Thursday, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his cabinet members, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor.

Channi, with a group of 30 people, visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the second day of the reopening of the route, which remained suspended for some 20 months following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Amir Hashmi said that another delegation of Sikh Yatrees from India also visited the gurdwara.