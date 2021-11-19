PM Imran wishes Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary
Web Desk
09:55 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
PM Imran wishes Sikhs on Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday greeted millions of Sikhs across the world on the occasion of the 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion.

Imran Khan took to Twitter and welcomed thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan.

PM Imran wrote, “Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals.”

Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed Sikhs through the 4.7km visa-free Kartarpur Corridor for Indian Sikhs on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

On Thursday, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his cabinet members, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor.

Channi, with a group of 30 people, visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the second day of the reopening of the route, which remained suspended for some 20 months following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Amir Hashmi said that another delegation of Sikh Yatrees from India also visited the gurdwara.

More From This Category
ECP unsure over use of EVMs in next elections
10:25 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
09:22 AM | 19 Nov, 2021
Pakistan to train Afghan officials in air traffic ...
11:58 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Most of air quality monitors out of order in ...
09:41 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Muhammad Azfar Ahsan appointed Board of ...
08:14 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Pakistani blacksmith, 70, sets new world record
07:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala makes first public appearance with husband at London café
08:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr