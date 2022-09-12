US diplomat Elizabeth Horst performs groundbreaking of Punjab Forensic Science Agency's training hostel

LAHORE – United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) for South and Central Asia Bureau Elizabeth Horst performed groundbreaking of Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s training hostel in Lahore.

US Consulate General Lahore said Elizabeth Horst broke ground on a $350,000 US Embassy International Narcotics and Law Enforcement-funded men and women training hostel at the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

The visit of US diplomat highlighted the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations, a long-standing partnership based in shared interests and common goals, the statement said.

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary was accompanied by the Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Director Lori Antolinez to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency training hostel.

The agency provides training for Pakistan’s crime laboratory personnel, law enforcement investigators, judges, and prosecutors. This partnership helps to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies and the country’s judicial system to solve crimes and deliver justice.

Since 2018, the United States has provided $1.3 million in assistance to PFSA for training, facilities, and equipment. During the ceremony PDAS Horst said, “The United States is committed to working with Pakistan to improve the training, standards, and investigative capacity of the police. We applaud your contributions towards the achievement of those goals.”

In a meeting with women business leaders from across Punjab, PDAS Horst underscored that the United States has long been the top export destination for Pakistan and described the U.S.-Pakistan commercial relationship as a vehicle for economic growth for both countries. She also emphasized the vital role women play in economic development, highlighting that “the United States looks forward to deeper cooperation with Pakistan on ways to successfully integrate more women into the economy.” She noted that U.S. support to women-led small and medium sized enterprises across Pakistan has already created over 5000 new jobs.

Horst also offered condolences for those affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan as country suffered one of the worst flood in recent history. She further underscored the Washington’s commitment to support affected communities, adding that, “We have provided more than $50 million towards life-saving food support, shelters, safe water, sanitation, and hygiene improvements, and are working closely with our local partners and Pakistani authorities to ensure that we can continue to be of assistance.”