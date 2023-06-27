Search

LifestyleWorld

Salman Khan receives fresh life threat ‘for disrespecting Bishnoi community’

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Salman Khan receives fresh life threat ‘for disrespecting Bishnoi community’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to receive threats from gangsters and this time it's notorious gangster Goldy Brar, the main culprit in killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

In a recent interview with India Today, Goldy Brar said he will definitely kill the Bajrangi Bhaijan star. We will definitely finish him, as Salman disrespected Bishnoi community, Goldy was quoted as saying by the Indian publication.

Issuing fresh threats to one of the leading stars of Bollywood star, the Canada-based gangster said Salman Khan is on their kill list. Lawrence, which he introduced as Bhai, made it clear that he will not apologise Salman.

The gangster made the statement, while referring to previous interview in which Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned stated his life goal is to kill Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Goldy said Salman Khan is not the only one on our hit list, saying they will target all enemies as long as we are alive.

The recent development comes months after Dabangg star reported that his aide got threatening emails while police also filed lodged a case against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for intimidating Khan.

Goldy Brar real name is Satinderjeet Singh, who hailed from Punjab and lives in Canada. He was said to be involved in the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala from abroad.

Salman Khan beefs up security after death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Reema Khan reaches Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

12:37 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Ramsha Khan celebrates her 29th birthday in style

04:57 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Putin vows strict punishment for anyone found guilty of disrespecting Quran in Russia’s Islamic states

02:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Ramsha Khan celebrates birthday amid "Teri Meri Kahaniyaan" promotions

06:55 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali's latest BTS video with Ayeza Khan goes viral

10:18 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Fawad Khan shares his experience of dealing with diabetes since he was 17

11:10 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pre-monsoon rains spell to continue in Pakistan till June 30, ...

02:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: