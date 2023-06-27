Salman Khan receives fresh life threat ‘for disrespecting Bishnoi community’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to receive threats from gangsters and this time it's notorious gangster Goldy Brar, the main culprit in killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.
In a recent interview with India Today, Goldy Brar said he will definitely kill the Bajrangi Bhaijan star. We will definitely finish him, as Salman disrespected Bishnoi community, Goldy was quoted as saying by the Indian publication.
Issuing fresh threats to one of the leading stars of Bollywood star, the Canada-based gangster said Salman Khan is on their kill list. Lawrence, which he introduced as Bhai, made it clear that he will not apologise Salman.
The gangster made the statement, while referring to previous interview in which Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned stated his life goal is to kill Salman Khan.
Meanwhile, Goldy said Salman Khan is not the only one on our hit list, saying they will target all enemies as long as we are alive.
The recent development comes months after Dabangg star reported that his aide got threatening emails while police also filed lodged a case against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for intimidating Khan.
Goldy Brar real name is Satinderjeet Singh, who hailed from Punjab and lives in Canada. He was said to be involved in the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala from abroad.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
