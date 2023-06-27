Salman Khan receives fresh life threat ‘for disrespecting Bishnoi community’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to receive threats from gangsters and this time it's notorious gangster Goldy Brar, the main culprit in killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

In a recent interview with India Today, Goldy Brar said he will definitely kill the Bajrangi Bhaijan star. We will definitely finish him, as Salman disrespected Bishnoi community, Goldy was quoted as saying by the Indian publication.

Issuing fresh threats to one of the leading stars of Bollywood star, the Canada-based gangster said Salman Khan is on their kill list. Lawrence, which he introduced as Bhai, made it clear that he will not apologise Salman.

The gangster made the statement, while referring to previous interview in which Lawrence Bishnoi mentioned stated his life goal is to kill Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Goldy said Salman Khan is not the only one on our hit list, saying they will target all enemies as long as we are alive.

The recent development comes months after Dabangg star reported that his aide got threatening emails while police also filed lodged a case against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for intimidating Khan.

Goldy Brar real name is Satinderjeet Singh, who hailed from Punjab and lives in Canada. He was said to be involved in the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala from abroad.