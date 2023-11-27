Search

Pakistan kicks off nationwide polio vaccination campaign to immunise over 45 million children

11:44 AM | 27 Nov, 2023
Source: pakfightspolio/Twitter

KARACHI – Pakistani vaccinators have resumed a nationwide anti-polio drive to immunise millions of children in a week time.

The first national immunisation campaign of 2023 was halted amid threats from militants who attacked polio workers and security personnel, and the country reported at least four cases of the crippling disease this year.

In Punjab, at least 22 million children will receive polio drops, and in southeastern region Sindh, 85,000 health workers are going door-to-door, reaching out to over 10 million children.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where the polio drive faces most resistance, at least 10 million children will receive vaccination.

These efforts are crucial in the collective mission to create a polio-free Pakistan.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.

The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.

Another child paralyzed as Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 2022

Forex

Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, Euro, Riyal; check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan move up; Check today’s gold rates 27 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 November 2023

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 215,500 PKR 2,610

