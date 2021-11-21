Sana Khan dedicates heartfelt post to husband on first wedding anniversary

MUMBAI – Former Bollywood star Sana Khan penned a heartwarming note for her husband Anas Saiyed as she mentioned how Anas leads her closer to Allah and away from sins.

Khan shared a picture along with her husband Mufti Anas with an Islamic background as the duo celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Taking it to the photosharing platform, Sana penned a touching post to Anas on the occasion, calling him ‘worth the wait’.“I pray for your Deen and Akhirah and everything in between just like I pray for mine. I pray for you just like I’m praying for myself, because what I want for myself, I want for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

She further added, “You lead me closer to Allah and not sin, you were worth the wait. Many congratulations on our first anniversary. Can’t wait for the photo background to turn into real one for us soon. In Sha Allah”.

The divine picture had Sana and Anas looking at each other as they couldn't take eyes off one another while sitting on a sofa.

The former B. Town girl might have left Bollywood, but she is still a social media sensation with four than four million followers on Instagram. Khan got hitched to Mufti Anas in an intimate ceremony last year, around a month after she announced to quit acting.