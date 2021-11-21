3 coal miners gunned down in Balochistan’s Harnai

QUETTA – At least three people have been killed in a gun attack on a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan, local media reported Sunday.

Reports quoting sources said the coal miners were killed when gunmen opened fire on them in the Zalawan area of Shahrag.

According to Levies sources, unidentified assailants opened fire and managed to escape after killing miners. After the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and started searching for the attackers.

The deceased have not been identified yet but Levies force has been dispatched to transport the bodies to the hospital, per reports.

The killing of 11 coal miners in the Mach area of Balochistan sparked outcry earlier this year after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range. Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack, through its news agency via its Telegram communications channel.

