Panic as wild animal creeps into Parliament House (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD - A wild animal on Tuesday broke into the building of the Pakistan's Parliament, creating panic among staff members.
It is the second incident in a couple of days the animal, identified as Indian civet, crept into the highly fortified building. It was captured after hours of chase and handed over to the wildlife department.
Videos posted on social media shows the Indian civet, which is also called civet cat, roaming the offices where glass windows and other things can be seen damaged.
جنگلی جانور پارلیمنٹ ہاوس میں داخل، جنگلی جانور نے کئے دفاتر کو نقصان پہنچایا۔ پارلیمنٹ ہاوس کا عملہ پریشان pic.twitter.com/EPozicvkDG— Nadir Guramani (@nguramani) April 18, 2023
The police officers who were present on the scene managed to capture the cat, and later handing it over to the wild life department.
جنگلی جانور پارلیمنٹ ہاوس میں گھس آیا، دفاتر میں توڑ پھوڑ مچائی ، سیکورٹی عملی نے پکڑ لیا pic.twitter.com/eXbRP3QWip— Mohsin Ali Raza Rajput (@IamLuckyBoy_M) April 18, 2023
Some of the social media users have expressed shock how the wild animal entered the parliament house.
