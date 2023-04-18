Search

Pakistan

LHC bar police from harassing Imran Khan

08:33 PM | 18 Apr, 2023
LHC bar police from harassing Imran Khan
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Tuesday restrained the authorities from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as he feared an operation at his Zaman park residence later this month in cases registered against him.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by the PTI chief seeking to bar Punjab police from arresting him and launching an operation at his residence on the basis of any undisclosed case.

During today’s hearing, the PTI chief was also present in the court along with his legal team. The court ordered the authorities concerned that the former premier should be treated as per the law.

“Imran Khan should not be illegally harassed until the next hearing,” the bench remarked in its verdict.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer told court that cases were being registered against his client one after other as total number of cases in Punjab only had surged to 80. He said the PTI chief had credible information that an operation will be launched in final days of Ramadan or during Eidul Fitr.

At which, the government lawyer asked the PTI’s counsel to present evidence to substantiate his claims. He said the petition had been filed on the basis of mere concerns.

He said the law will take its course if anything wrong is done.

At one point, Justice Ali Neelam directed the authorities to provide details of cases registered against the defiant politician to him.

Meanwhile, the court has turned down the former prime minister’s request for urging hearing of the plea and fixed May 2 to take up the case. 

Islamabad court turns down ECP’s request of early hearing of Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

Pakistan

KP police issue transfer orders for slain DSP

07:19 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Bajwa threatened to impose ‘martial law’ if no-trust vote against Imran not withdrawn: Zardari

10:05 AM | 15 Apr, 2023

LHC orders Dolphin Force to take action against water wasters

04:09 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

South Punjab additional IG, DG Khan RPO lead operation against criminals in Katcha

12:59 AM | 14 Apr, 2023

First anti-riot women police unit established in Balochistan

05:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

74-year-old extradited from Pakistan to Britain over 2005 police murder

03:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shaheen Afridi shares the story behind his marriage to Ansha

09:28 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 37.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: