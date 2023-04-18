LHC bar police from harassing Imran Khan

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Tuesday restrained the authorities from harassing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as he feared an operation at his Zaman park residence later this month in cases registered against him.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq issued the directives while hearing a petition filed by the PTI chief seeking to bar Punjab police from arresting him and launching an operation at his residence on the basis of any undisclosed case.

During today’s hearing, the PTI chief was also present in the court along with his legal team. The court ordered the authorities concerned that the former premier should be treated as per the law.

“Imran Khan should not be illegally harassed until the next hearing,” the bench remarked in its verdict.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer told court that cases were being registered against his client one after other as total number of cases in Punjab only had surged to 80. He said the PTI chief had credible information that an operation will be launched in final days of Ramadan or during Eidul Fitr.

At which, the government lawyer asked the PTI’s counsel to present evidence to substantiate his claims. He said the petition had been filed on the basis of mere concerns.

He said the law will take its course if anything wrong is done.

At one point, Justice Ali Neelam directed the authorities to provide details of cases registered against the defiant politician to him.

Meanwhile, the court has turned down the former prime minister’s request for urging hearing of the plea and fixed May 2 to take up the case.