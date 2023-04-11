Islamabad court turns down ECP’s request of early hearing of Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions judge rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan's request for an early hearing of the Thoshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict, which had been reserved earlier, after hearing arguments from the ECP's counsel. The hearing for the Thoshakhana case has now been scheduled for April 29. After disqualifying Imran Khan in the Thoshakhana case, the ECP had filed a reference against him in the local court.
A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court, led by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, will hear the case tomorrow, April 12.
Last week, a local lawyer filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking the removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman. Justice Mazhar Akhtar of the LHC referred the case to another judge for further hearing.
The petitioner, Muhammad Junaid, had submitted a request to form a new team, including Imran Khan and the Chief Election Commissioner, stating that the Election Commission had declared Imran Khan ineligible from NA-95 and taken legal action against him for concealing facts about Tooba Khanum's property on December 7, 2022.
The petitioner argued that, like Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan should not be allowed to remain in office after being disqualified. They claimed that they had approached the Election Commission but received no response, and thus asked the court to order the removal of Imran Khan from his position as party chairman.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
