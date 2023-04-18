Pakistani mountaineers Shehroze, Naila rescued from world's 10th highest peak

LAHORE – Two Pakistani mountaineers were safely evacuated by a tea of rescuers after they trapped on Annapurna I, the tenth highest peak in the world, while descending after a successful summit.

A day earlier, Shehroze Kashif and Naila Kiani set the records by climbing the peak in Nepal. Kashif has become the youngest to scale 11 peaks above 8,000 meters while Kiani is the first Asian woman to summit it.

Both climbers along with other team members were descending when an avalanche blocked the way from Camp 4, leaving them trapped on the peak.

The rescue team managed to evacuate the Pakistani climbers while a search operation is underway to trace the two Indian mountaineers.