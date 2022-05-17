Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold dress at beach

Web Desk
03:35 PM | 17 May, 2022
Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold dress at beach
Source: Hanish Qureshi (Instagram)
Share

Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is social media influencer, Hanish Qureshi.

Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the talented stylist created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit for a sizzling photoshoot.

This time, Hanish uploaded her bold pictures which invited severe public criticism. She was wearing tight black shorts along with a short top. 

Subjected to the severe backlash, Hanish triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. 

Moreover, Hanish is the daughter of popular veteran actor Faysal Quraishi from his first wife.

Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar 07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022

Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight ...

More From This Category
Islamabad woman’s pole dance video on road goes ...
12:17 PM | 17 May, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui meets Nawaz Sharif in London, ...
10:17 PM | 16 May, 2022
Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar
07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral
06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi's new dance video goes viral
04:47 PM | 16 May, 2022
Aijaz Aslam all praise for 'courageous and ...
05:34 PM | 16 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold dress at beach
03:35 PM | 17 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr