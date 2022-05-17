Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold dress at beach

Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is social media influencer, Hanish Qureshi.

Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the talented stylist created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit for a sizzling photoshoot.

This time, Hanish uploaded her bold pictures which invited severe public criticism. She was wearing tight black shorts along with a short top.

Subjected to the severe backlash, Hanish triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing.

Moreover, Hanish is the daughter of popular veteran actor Faysal Quraishi from his first wife.