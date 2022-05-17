Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold dress at beach
Share
Stars are being trolled left, right and centre and the latest to fall prey to insensitive comments and moral policing is social media influencer, Hanish Qureshi.
Receiving flak for her wardrobe choices, the talented stylist created an uproar as she dressed in a western outfit for a sizzling photoshoot.
This time, Hanish uploaded her bold pictures which invited severe public criticism. She was wearing tight black shorts along with a short top.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Subjected to the severe backlash, Hanish triggered the masses because her outfit was labelled 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing.
Moreover, Hanish is the daughter of popular veteran actor Faysal Quraishi from his first wife.
Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar 07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold ...03:35 PM | 17 May, 2022
- SC announces verdict on presidential reference on Article 63 (A) today03:00 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Tecno becomes first smartphone to introduce Android 13 Beta in the ...02:29 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Schools closed in Islamabad as scorching heat sweeps Pakistan01:51 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Pakistani forces kill two most wanted TTP terrorists in North ...01:06 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Islamabad woman’s pole dance video on road goes viral12:17 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui meets Nawaz Sharif in London, invites him to 'Dum ...10:17 PM | 16 May, 2022
-
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022