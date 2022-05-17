Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s beach party photos go viral

04:00 PM | 17 May, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s beach party photos go viral
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.

This time, the newlyweds have taken their romance to the picturesque beach and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.

The Parizaad actor took to her Instagram handle and gave major fun goals as they shared the thrilling sneak peeks to keep their fans updated. 

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid

