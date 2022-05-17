Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s beach party photos go viral
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because of their love-filled pictures that have been storming the internet.
This time, the newlyweds have taken their romance to the picturesque beach and are documenting their precious moments enthusiastically.
The Parizaad actor took to her Instagram handle and gave major fun goals as they shared the thrilling sneak peeks to keep their fans updated.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid
Saboor Aly looks like a vision in a beautiful ... 03:50 PM | 16 May, 2022
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film ...05:50 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Pakistani rupee sinks to all-time low of 197 against USD in ...05:29 PM | 17 May, 2022
-
- Two policemen shot dead in ambush attack in KP’s Lakki Marwat04:24 PM | 17 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish Qureshi trolled for wearing bold ...03:35 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022