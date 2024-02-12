Karachi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm in Sindh capital today

KARACHI – Several cities in Sindh including provincial capital Karachi will receive rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, PMD said in fresh forecast.

Met Office said a shallow westerly wave is present over most parts of the country.

Under the current weather conditions,cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the southeastern region while rain, along with thunderstorm may likely in Karachi, Dadu, Sanghar and other regions.

Karachi Temperature Today

Met Office said that the temperature of port city will span between 18-26 degrees Celsius while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and east.

Karachi Air Quality

The air quality in country's largest city was recorded at 160, which is 15 times higher than WHO annual air quality guideline.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts.

Cloudy weather will prevail in Balochistan with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in southwestern parts. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.