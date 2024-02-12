Karachi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm in Sindh capital today

KARACHI – Several cities in Sindh including provincial capital Karachi will receive rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, PMD said in fresh forecast.
Met Office said a shallow westerly wave is present over most parts of the country.
Under the current weather conditions,cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the southeastern region while rain, along with thunderstorm may likely in Karachi, Dadu, Sanghar and other regions.
Met Office said that the temperature of port city will span between 18-26 degrees Celsius while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and east.
The air quality in country's largest city was recorded at 160, which is 15 times higher than WHO annual air quality guideline.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and partly cloudy in upper parts.
Cloudy weather will prevail in Balochistan with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in southwestern parts. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
