Eid-ul-Fitr, and Eid-ul-Adha 2026 Dates Revealed for Pakistan

LAHORE – As New Year unfolds, excitement for Ramadan and Eid is building across Pakistan. Amid the wait, famous astronomer Dr. Faheem Hashmi revealed possible dates for Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan.

Dr. Hashmi said that Ramadan moon is likely to be sighted on February 18, which means the first day of Ramadan could be February 19 Thursday.

Shawwal moon, which marks the end of Ramadan, is expected to be sighted on March 20, making Eid-ul-Fitr likely on March 21 Saturday.

But good news doesn’t stop there. Dr. Hashmi projected that Dhul-Hijjah, sacred month of Hajj, could begin on May 17, and based on careful scientific calculations, Eid-ul-Adha is expected to fall on May 27, 2025 Wednesday.

Pakistani families and communities are already marking their calendars as excitement builds for these spiritual milestones, promising a year full of celebrations and devotion.