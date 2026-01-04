Charsadda Roof Collapse crushes six, injures five amid Wedding festivity

PESHAWAR – A joyous wedding celebration turned into a scene of horror as the roof of a house suddenly collapsed, killing six people and leaving five others injured.

The incident occurred in the Shabqadar Khairabad area during the night between Saturday and Sunday. The house was filled with relatives who had gathered to attend a family wedding when disaster struck.

چارسدہ کی تحصیل شبقدر میں مکان گرنے سے 6 افراد جاں بحق اور 6 زخمی ہوگئے pic.twitter.com/yfzWcCZzyf — Kamran Ali (@akamran111) January 4, 2026

In an instant, the ceiling gave way, burying attendees under rubble. Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene, retrieving the victims and rushing the injured to nearby hospitals.

Among the six who lost their lives were women, intensifying the grief of the community. The once-celebratory wedding home became a “house of mourning,” with family members and neighbors in shock over the sudden tragedy.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse, while the affected families struggle to come to terms with their unimaginable loss. The area remains enveloped in sorrow as locals mourn the devastating accident.