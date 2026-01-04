Gas Shutdown in Karachi? SSGC clarifies rumors amid viral buzz online

KARACHI – Karachi residents were sent into panic over social media rumors claiming that gas supply to homes would be completely suspended from 8 am Sunday until 8 am January 5. However, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) slammed these reports as completely false and misleading.

Posting on the official Facebook page, SSGC clarified that no announcement has been made regarding a city-wide gas closure. The company reassured residents that the routine night gas load management from 10 pm to 5 am will continue as usual, and there is no disruption planned for daytime hours.

Authorities urged citizens to ignore viral posts spreading panic and confirmed that all claims of a two-day gas shutdown were unverified and baseless.