Motorway Fog Update – 4 January 2026

LAHORE – A thick, ghostly blanket of fog descended over country’s plains, turning highways and skies into treacherous zones.

The entire plains of Punjab are currently engulfed in dense, heavy fog, causing massive disruptions across air and road transport. Airports are grappling with delayed and canceled flights, while motorists face closures on multiple key motorways.

According to Motorway Police, visibility has dropped to dangerously low levels, forcing authorities to shut several major motorways to prevent accidents.

M-1: Peshawar to Rashakai – closed

M-3: Faisalpur to Dherkhana – closed

M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Sher Shah – closed

M-5: Rohri to Sher Shah – closed

M-11: Lahore to Sambahriyal – closed

M-14: Kot Belian to Isa Khel – closed

The motorway police have urged all drivers toavoid non-essential travel and warned that the hazardous conditions could continue for several hours. Commuters are advised to stay updated on traffic advisories and flight schedules as authorities work to manage the chaos caused by this sudden blanket of fog.

This dense fog has brought the plains to a virtual standstill, highlighting the urgent need for caution and preparedness during extreme weather conditions.