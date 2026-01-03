UAE Fog Update: Red, Yellow Alerts issued amid low visibility in Dubai, other cities

ISLAMABAD – A thick blanket of fog descended over United Arab Emirates UAE, turning streets into near-invisible pathways. In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other regions, drivers squint through haze as visibility drops to just 1,000 meters, forcing authorities to slash speed limits and issue urgent Red and Yellow alerts.

The advisory comes amid low visibility as UAE National Meteorology Department cited dangerously low visibility to continue in several areas over weekend, raising serious safety concerns for motorists and commuters.

In some parts of Gulf nation, visibility dropped to just 1,000 meters, creating treacherous driving conditions. Abu Dhabi Police also slashed speed limits to 80 km per hour on several major highways in an effort to prevent accidents.

On the other hand, Dubai and Abu Dhabi police departments issued strong advisories urging residents to drive with extreme caution, warning that traffic violations during these conditions will result in strict legal action.

Authorities continue to monitor situation closely as dense fog disrupts normal movement, urging drivers to remain alert, adhere to speed limits, and prioritize safety amid the challenging weather conditions.