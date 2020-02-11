Sania Mirza sheds 26 kilos in four months
LAHORE - International star Sania Mirza has shed an impressive 26 kilos in just four months, becoming a fitness inspiration for fans and followers. Sania took to Instagram sharing her two photos before and after the weight loss.
The player wrote, “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. every day goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one do those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine.”
She went on to say “to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again ..”
89 kilos vs 63 🙃 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t 😉 cause God knows how many of those we have around us 🙄😅If I can then anyone can 🙏🏽 #believe #mummahustles
Sania also advised her fans to follow their dreams. She wrote, “Follow your dreams. No matter how many ppl tell you, you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around is.”
“If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles”, she added.
