Protest against animal cruelty held in Lahore, demanding #JusticeForChuck

The brutal killing of a pet dog named ‘Chuck’ in DHA Lahore has gotten all the animal lovers shocked and disgusted. The Animal Rights Advocacy Group (ARAG) held a peaceful protest at Liberty Roundabout on Sunday noon to demand justice for Chuck.

Many pet owners and animal lovers showed up to express solidarity and raise the awareness of the rights of animals. The lives of the animals are as important any other life, and the culprit behind the murder of Chuck must be brought to justice, the group demanded.

Some of the protesters even brought their own pets to the protest, and many of them were holding posters with messages related to the prevalent animal abuse in the country.

One of the posters read, “DHA, stop killing dogs! And stop letting dog killers live in DHA!” The Hashtag #VoiceForTheVoiceless was also used in few of the banners.

ARAG pleaded to the authorities to introduce WHO approved TNVR program to deal with stray animals. They said, “We need new animal welfare laws that give protection to the voiceless and punish the culprits. Please join hands and support this mission.”